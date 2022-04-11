Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing 16-year-old Hailey MESTER-SHONIAS.

Hailey was last seen at about 11 am EDT on Sunday, April 10 in the 3000 block of Hunter Road.

She was believed to be travelling toward the 700 block of Memorial Avenue at that time.

The last confirmed contact with the missing youth was at about 9 pm that evening.

Hailey is described as an Indigenous female standing about 5’5” tall with a heavy build. She has brown eyes and short brown hair.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Hailey, please call police at 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.