Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 15 year old Mackenzie Boucher.

Mackenzie was last seen at 8:30pm on April 9th, 2022 in the area of Lynx Court.

Mackenzie is described as being an Indigenous female, 172cm, 61kgs, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a pink jacket and a white and black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mackenzie Boucher is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.