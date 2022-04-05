Victims of a complex, interlocking binary options & forex trading operation believed to have stolen over $100 million globally are starting to come forward on social media to warn others. The one thing they all have in common: they were victimized by companies associated with Israeli lawyer Moshe Strugano, such as Tradorax, TraderVC, KayaFx, Kontofx, Libramarket and others.

Those affected have been sharing their experiences in places like Twitter, Instagram & YouTube, with the hope of helping prevent others from losing everything and raising awareness for other people interested in investing to recognize the red flags.

And the effects are terribly real. Typically, victims of such schemes suffer a long-term traumatic impact on their mental and physical health. The pressures of being in severely in debt often leads victims on a spiral of chronically worsening health conditions including chronic insomnia, stress, fatigue, severe depression & even heart attacks.

Oftentimes when victims share their experiences, they risk losing more than what they gain from it, putting their own well-being further at risk. There have been many cases of victims being sued for defamation, slander, and libel with the victims having no financial means of defending themselves. Others are ridiculed by their peers for having been naïve enough to have fallen for such a scam, and often suffer from cyberbullying when they attempt to warn others online.

Unsurprisingly a common name associated with the experiences of many victims is Moshe Strugano. Strugano is best known for being an expert facilitator in the creation of, and operation of investment companies in Israel, with a focus on overseas operations. The professional assistance of Strugano regarding corporate structuring has allowed multiple companies to allegedly launder money and commit fraud all while escaping accountability.

The infamous Panama Papers leak of 2015 exposed Moshe Strugano as the key intermediary of multiple suspicious companies in and outside of Israel. Coincidentally, this matches with allegations made by victims on social media platforms. Furthermore, in 2019, Strugano was arrested and investigated in the United Kingdom for potential money laundering. Currently, the investigation is still ongoing with Moshe Strugano enjoying a free life in Israel; his alleged accomplices haven’t been so lucky. Avi Itzcovich has been arrested & is currently in custody in Germany on a wide range of serious charges, and his other alleged associate, Jack Wygodski, is on the run from authorities and suspected to be somewhere within Europe.

There is a sense of hope that if enough people come forward and demonstrate the impact and far-reaching consequences that these individuals have had on thousands of people then authorities will understand the importance to society at large that investigations bring these people to justice.