THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in helping to locate a missing person, Tabitha Johnson.

Tabitha Johnson was last seen on March 30th, 2022 at 8:30 pm in the 500 block of Victoria Avenue East and last heard from on April 1st, 2022.

Tabitha Johnson is described as a 33-year-old Indigenous female. She is 5’6″ tall, weighs about 200 pounds with a heavy build, straight long dark brown hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo of a cross on her left forearm/wrist.

She was last seen wearing a long black jacket, grey jogging pants and black runners.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Tabitha Johnson is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com