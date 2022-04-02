THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Mark Myers a 51-year-old male.

Mark Myers was last seen in the 500 block of Simpson street on April 1st, 2022.

Mark Myers is a White male, who is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 240 pounds.

Myers has a large build, blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information which may assist the Thunder Bay Police service in locating Mark Myers is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.