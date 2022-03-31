Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 65 year old David RYAN.

David was last heard from on February 24, 2022.

David is description as white, 5’11”, 209 lbs, medium build, fair complexion, short grey receding hair, and blue eyes.

No photograph of David Ryan is available.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of David Ryan is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.