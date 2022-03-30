THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 37-year-old Katherine Strang.

Katherine was last seen on March 29th, 2022 at approximately 2:30 pm in the area of John St and Memorial Ave.

Katherine is described as being an Indigenous female. She is 5’4″ tall and weighs 130 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and medium length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing purple pants and a camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Katherine Strang is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.