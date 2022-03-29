THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Anna-Marie Berube a 32-year-old female. Anna-Marie Berube was last seen on March 23rd, 2022 at 11:50 pm in the 100 block of Marks Street south.

Anna-Marie Berube is described as a white female, 5′ 6″ tall, 160lbs with a medium build, medium length straight black hair, hazel eyes and has a cross tattoo on her chest.

Anna-Marie was last seen wearing a dark coat and carrying a green purse.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Anna-Marie Berube is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com