Hicham Sbaa, the founder and CEO at Proleo.io, has announced a new partnership with Visionary Merger, a digital marketing agency that supports the vision and viewpoints of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Both parties will be focusing their work on highlighting the blockchain community, its benefits, and the problems. This stems from their belief in the need for wide-scale adoption of blockchain technology.

Visionary Merger has been active in the digital marketing industry since 2019, where the company has been successful in highlighting the major transitions of the digital world over the changing dynamics. The company has focused on providing up-to-date and cohesive information to the reading community. For this, Visionary Merger has been working with a set of clientele that has issued the objective of presenting the point in a better way. The company realizes the negligence of the corporate culture in providing the right image to the consumer community. To fight this, Visionary Merger has been working to offer unique marketing and PR services in the digital marketing community.

Proleo.io believes in the supremacy of the digital community. The company has always believed in the wide-scale adoption of blockchain, which requires all kinds of stakeholders to make it happen. While working on its marketing and PR services for blockchain projects, Proleo.io has issued a partnership with Visionary Merger to further strengthen their combined efforts. The company shall help and provide its expertise in polishing content to further engage the community.