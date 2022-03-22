THUNDER BAY – TORONTO – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service are renewing its appeal for public support as it continues to assist the Toronto Police Service in locating missing youth Maconi PETER, a 15-year-old male.

The investigation continues to be led by the Toronto Police Service, however, based on information that Maconi may be in Thunder Bay has led the Thunder Bay Police Service to become formally involved.

Maconi Peter, 15, was last seen on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 1:20 p.m., in the Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive area.

He is described as 6’0″, 170 lbs., with a slim build, clean shaven, with black short hair. He was last seen wearing a dark grey track suit.

Police are concerned for his safety.

If you have any information that could help police locate this missing youth in Thunder Bay, please call (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.