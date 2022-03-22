The UFC is currently a $ 4 billion industry, however, many MMA fighters still have to worry about costs or medical bills due to lower incomes compared to higher incomes. Some of them are even willing to enter the ring with broken limbs, bruises and so on because they will not be compensated unless they fight. To reverse this trend, Marshall Rogan Inu (MRI) was created using crypto power to support professional MMA fighters through direct support and alternatives, so that they could focus on being the best.

Marshall Rogan Inu is a cryptocurrency project based on the first meme of its kind designed to support professional MMA fighters in the form of Ethereum and traditional MRI tokens directly or through other means such as sponsoring gymnasiums where they train and provide assistance to support training camps.

After paying huge sums of money such as fighting camps, nutritional food, trainers, transportation and recovery, dozens of fighters are left with no money to cover the cost of living. With its completely separate and fully operational community, Marshall Rogan Inu aims to work with more professional MMA athletes to support them in their training, recovery and overall well-being. To achieve this, Marshall Rogan Inu has created a fund designed exclusively to support and support MMA fighters. To date, it has supported more than 40 MMA fighters, distributing more than $ 400,000 to them to support their livelihood.

With all these efforts, Marshall Rogan Inu hopes to bring attention to the warring and virtuous community to remain loyal to the meme token nature while supporting the struggling fighters. As a war-torn project, Marshall Rogan Inu returns to inspiring athletes who play for fans and the community.

They are available online on various social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok and can also be contacted on their website https://www.marshallroganinu.com/.