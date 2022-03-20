THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 49 year old male Kevin Mayhew.

Kevin was last seen by family members in the City of Thunder Bay during the fall of 2021.

Kevin is described as:

-Indigenous

-Fair skin tone

-Approximately 5’9

-Approximately 220 pounds

-Heavy Build

-Short, light brown hair

-Brown eyes

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kevin Mayhew is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.