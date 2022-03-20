Melissa Houston, also known as Certified professional accountant and a financial strategist who helps people take dreams and goals from the brain to their fulfillment, from the impossible to the possible.

As a financial coach, I don’t just give you the plan and send you on your way, we work on the plan together. We have regular conversation about where we are and what needs to be done to get to the next goal. I keep my clients motivated, inspired and accountable for getting to their goals and dreams.

She is the proud mother to two kind and beautiful teenagers and wife to her husband Jamie. She runs a successful and thriving financial business that helps individuals and families become financially secure, independent, and debt-free. She does so by walking her clients through every step of the process rather than just leaving them in the dark to solve their own problems.

“In business, obstacles are unforeseen opportunities that lead to greater achievements. When you don’t have the right mindset, your business perishes. The mindset is everything, without the right mindset it becomes a challenge to achieve the goals. Focusing on self-development is always at the top of the list. Self-development also helps to improve team synergy. My goal is to train and develop new leaders, get new business partners so that we can help many families improve their financial future. Being a business owner requires passion, dedication, persistence, and the right mindset. In business, obstacles are unforeseen opportunities that lead to greater achievements.” Melissa says

Once I understood how important financial education is, I wanted to share my knowledge and help families transform their financial future. When you have an understanding of your finances, you can make your money work for you, use what you have to get what you want

Melissa is the host of The Business Society podcast. Melissa’s passion is helping business women overcome the finance issues and earn more profit in their business and personal lives.

Website: https://www.melissahoustoncpa.com

Instagram: melissahoustoncpa