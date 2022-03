THUNDER BAY – WEATHER ALERT – There is a FREEZING RAIN warning in effect this morning for the City of Thunder Bay.

Temperatures are expected to fall to the freezing mark early this morning, with rain changing to freezing rain. The risk of freezing rain is expected to end late this morning. More significant freezing rain is expected north of Thunder Bay.

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Hazards: Freezing rain with light icing is possible.