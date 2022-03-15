THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 50-year-old Kylie Hancock.

Kylie was last seen at approximately 2:30 pm on March 14th, 2022 in the area of John Street and Memorial Ave.

Kylie is described as being a white female, 5’5″ tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with a fair complexion, medium length blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a tan coat, light grey pants and black running shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kylie Hancock is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.