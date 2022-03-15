FORT FRANCES – MISSING – On March 14, 2022 at 5:53 p.m. the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of two missing youths from the Fort Frances area. Both youths were last seen in Rainy River First Nation on the evening of March 14th 2022.

ROBICHAUD, Liam, age 13,

-Last seen wearing: gray jogging pants, black and red FXR jacket, white Nike running shoes, red and black long sleeve flannel. ROBICHAUD is an Indigenous/African American youth weighing approx. 130lbs and stands 5’3″.

ANDERSON, Clara, age 13

-Last seen wearing: black jogging pants, pink/black tie dyed shirt.

The Rainy River District OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).