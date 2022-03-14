Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 45-year-old Ronald Deschenes.

Ronald was last seen on the afternoon of March 1st, 2022 in the area of Madeline St. Ronald is described as being a white male, 5’6″, 160 lbs, with a medium build, brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

He has a tattoo of a devil on an 8 ball on the left side of his chest, a cherub on the left upper arm and a Tasmanian devil on his right shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ronald Deschenes is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.