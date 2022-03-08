Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Police Service seek public assistance in helping to locate a missing 28-yearold Dakota Sagutch.

Dakota was last seen March 3rd or 4th, 2022 in the area of Pearl Street.

Dakota is described as being an Indigenous male, he is 5’7″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, with hazel eyes and long dark blonde hair that is shaved on the sides.

There is no clothing description or photo available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dakota Saguth is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.