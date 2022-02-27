OTTAWA – NEWS – Ottawa is stepping up aid for Ukraine.

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence have announced that Canada is sending another $25 million in needed military supplies to Ukraine.

Ukraine has asked for more equipment to keep their soldiers safe. They need helmets, body armour and gas masks. Canada is delivering just that with an additional $25M worth of protective gear. And there will be more. pic.twitter.com/y6HU4kh4Vi — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) February 27, 2022

Earlier today, Canada closed Canadian airspace to Russian aircraft.

Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Transport stated, “All of Canada is united in its outrage of President Putin’s aggression against Ukraine. In response, we have closed Canadian airspace to Russian-owned or operated aircraft. The Government of Canada condemns Russia’s aggressive actions and we will continue to take action to stand with Ukraine.”

“Canada will continue to do everything it can against the Russian regime’s aggression. We are united with our allies in our unwavering support to Ukraine and are working to bring this unprovoked war to an end,” stated Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In addition, Canada has supported a move to suspend Russia from the SWIFT financial network.