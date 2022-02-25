Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17 year old Peyton OSMAR. Peyton was last seen on February 24, 2022 at approximately 1:00 p.m. near the Water Street Transit terminal.

Peyton is described as:

-Indigenous female

-Approximately 5’5

-Approximately 133 pounds

-Medium length purple hair

-Brown eyes

-Fair complexion

-Thin build

Payton was last seen wearing an orange-purple-white track suit, white jacket, white shoes, pink Nike back pack and a gold chain.

Anyone with information should contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.