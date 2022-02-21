Ottawa – POLITICS – Charlie Angus MP for Timmins-James Bay says, “Canada has become a toxic petri-dish of disinformation. I have been targeted and threatened for speaking out against some of the whackier conspiracy claims.

“Meanwhile the US Congress is investigating how BOT and hacked accounts on Facebook were used to drive fundraising in the millions for the convoy through a multitude of disinformation pages.

“Offshore BOT sites tied to Russia have been identified in numerous jurisdictions – all claiming to be Canadian freedom sites. If Congress is willing to look into the spread of disinformation in Canada when will Parliament step up?”