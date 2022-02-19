Tiffany Gaines aka SS Global Ent releases a new project titled ‘Trap Vibes’.

Tiffany Gaines (SS Global Ent). has taken the next step in her artistic approach to music by officially surprising the world with a brand-new instrumental Trap album co-produced by Gaines herself. Going under the new moniker “SS Global Ent”, she released the new album of instrumentals that hit with every drum and melody. Surprisingly, while this may be her first album as an artist & producer, she has actually been co-producing for some of the biggest names in the music business for years.

For over two decades, she has spent much of her career spearheading behind the scenes. Servicing nearly 6,000 artists and 66 record labels including Amada Records, Worldwide Music Group, Freeway Rick Ross Music Group and more, she has also worked with acts including Mally Mall, Baby Bash, E-40, Jadakiss, Moneybagg Yo, Kurupt from the Dogg Pound, and the late Nate Dogg’s son Lil Nate Dogg.

Now emerging as a talented artist and producer, the album ‘Trap Vibes’ is a part of masterpiece that speaks volumes. Strategic and carefully arranged, the authentic takes the listener on journey through a realm of pure enjoyment.

The album features 7 tracks that are unique to each song’s own originality. It is undeniable that Tiffany Gaines (SS Global Ent) has started a newfound path to greatness.

Track Listing

Litty Alive Dope FWM Gone Away Take Over Trust

To stream or download the project, click the link below.

“SS Global Ent”, ‘Trap Vibes’

To Follow Tiffany Gaines (SS Global Ent) on social media

Instagram @SSGlobalEnt

Facebook @SSGlobalEntertainment

Twitter @SSGlobalEnt

Official Website www.tiffanygaines.org