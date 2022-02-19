THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 32 year old Marissa Jacob.

Marissa was last seen 4:30 pm on Shuniah Street.

Marissa is described as being an Indigenous female, 5’8″, 308 lbs, with a dark complexion, brown eyes and short black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black/grey jacket, black/white/grey cardigan, a grey polka dot sweater and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marissa Jacob is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.