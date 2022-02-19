THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in helping to locate a missing person. Patricia SHARP, a 34-year-old female.

Patricia Sharp was last seen on February 18th at approximately 6 pm in the 100 block of May Street South.

Patricia Sharp is described as 5’1″ tall, 130 pounds, with a thin build and dirty blonde shoulder length hair. and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing Grey/Black cow print pants, black “Rip-Zone” jacket and black Sorel boots.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Patricia Sharp is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, on-line at www.p3tips.com