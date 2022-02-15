THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Ruby CHICKEKOO, a 48-year-old female.

Ruby was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Cameron Street on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

She is an Indigenous female standing about 5’2” tall with a medium build. Ruby Chickekoo has medium-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, and black leather jacket.

If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person please call police at 684-1200.

You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.