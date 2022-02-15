THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Cheyenne BANNON, a 30-year-old female.

Cheyenne was last seen in the 2000-block area of Highway 61, near the corners of Loch Lomond and Mountain Roads, between 1 and 2 p.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022. She was believed, but not confirmed, to be in the area of the 100 block of Brodie Street at about 11:20 pm.

Cheyenne is described as an Indigenous female standing about 5’2” tall with a thin build. She has long brown hair, and brown eyes. Clothing descriptors are unavailable at this time.

If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.