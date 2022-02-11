THUNDER BAY – ROADS UPDATE – Highway 17 has been re-opened as of 9:00 am.

Terrace Bay Fire reports, “In any regard, the highways and weather are treacherous out there so if you do not have to be out on the roads PLEASE DO NOT. Stay home and stay safe”.

Earlier: Highway 17 is closed between Nipigon and Schreiber as of 7:10 am on Friday, February 11, 2002.

The closure is due to road conditions.

Winter weather conditions are forecasted and the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind motorists that adverse weather conditions put extra demands on you as a driver and on your vehicle’s performance.

STAY ALERT. SLOW DOWN. STAY IN CONTROL. These are three key elements to safe winter driving. Motorists are advised of the following safety tips to help everyone arrive at their destination safely.

· Drive according to current road and weather conditions. Reduce your speed when adverse weather conditions arise.

· Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Remember, longer stopping distances may be required.

· Be able to see and be seen. Clean frost and snow off all windows, mirrors, and lights.

· Consider installing four winter tires on your vehicle, install good wiper blades and keep an ample supply of windshield washer fluid in your vehicle

· Give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Consider postponing or cancelling your trip if the weather does not improve.

The following is a list of some recommended items to carry in your vehicle:

· A charged cell phone in case of an emergency

· An ice scraper, snow brush, a small shovel, sand, salt or other traction aid

· Booster cables, road flares, fuel line anti-freeze, and tow rope

· Extra clothing and footwear, a blanket, high energy non-perishable food, matches and a candle

· Flashlight, small tool kit, first aid kit

To check on road conditions before your trip you can call 5-1-1. The Ministry of Transportation’s Traveller Information Services provides road information for provincial highways in Ontario by telephone at 5-1-1 or online with accessible information on the MTO Ontario 511 website at www.ontario.ca/511