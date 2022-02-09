Time is of the essence if you require emergency personal medical assistance. That is why a life alert system is recommended if you live alone, you have an underlying health condition or you are worried about falling. At the press of a button, these devices notify emergency responders, and it can be a family member, friend, medical providers, police, or fire responders. And contrary to common belief, they aren’t only meant for elderly persons but instead recommended for anyone who wants 24/7 emergency protection.

If you still want further insights into what’s a life alert system and who it’s meant for, look no further. Read on as this in-depth enlightens you on everything you need to know.

What’s A Life Alert System?

The life alert system is commonly referred to as the medical alert system, fall button, or personal emergency response system (PERS). It’s basically a wearable gadget that incorporates computer technology and ultramodern technology, allowing the wearer to call for emergency help by pressing a button. This gadget comes in two systems, the mobile system or in-home system, and provides the wearer as well as their loved ones with peace of mind.

You can wear the life alert system as a bracelet, necklace, watch, or a keychain you wear on your shoes or belt loop. Whichever item you opt for, ensure that it’s in an easily reachable position. This device incorporates certain useful features, including GPS tracking technology, mobile apps, automatic fall detection, water-resistant and professional monitoring.

Who Should Use The Life Alert System?

These emergency safety gadgets are meant for persons of all ages and not only the elderly, as many people would believe. And to convince you, here’s an overview of the different persons who’d benefit from using the life alert system;

You Wish To Maintain Independence

As an elderly, you understand how exhausting it can get to constantly have someone looking over you 24/7. The life alert system is the perfect gadget to buy if you don’t enjoy this feeling. With it, you’ll enjoy the independence of living alone in the comfort of your home. And should an emergency arise, you’ll get the much-needed medical assistance, which proves to be the difference between long-term disability and full recovery.

The best thing about this device is that you can conveniently carry it with you anywhere, be it taking a walk to the mall, garden, or around the neighborhood. You can also wear it while in the shower and bed. Those meant for elderly persons also feature environmental sensors to alert you about possible fire outbreaks and avoid finding yourself in compromising situations.

You Don’t Have Anyone Close To Help

While living by yourself offers you freedom, it can also be dangerous if no friend or family member is nearby to check up on you occasionally. Living in such a situation increases the chances of a possible medical emergency going unnoticed, and this is why you need to invest in a life alert system. This way, you and your loved ones as well enjoy peace of mind knowing that you’re getting the much-needed protection 24/7 because you can get help at the press of a button.

You Have An Underlying Health Condition

If you’re suffering from a threatening medical condition, the slightest pain or discomfort causes you to become anxious due to concerns this might be the onset of something severe. A life alert system eases such worries because you’re sure that there’s an entire medical team ready to attend to you after pressing the button. This prompt response can be what saves you from an otherwise fatal medical attack.

Having the life alert system also saves you the trouble of booking an appointment at the hospital and spending hours waiting to be attended by your doctor.

You’ve Got History Of Falling

Have you ever fallen, but there’s nobody around to offer you help? If yes, you understand how frightening this experience is, thereby enough reason to get a life alert system right away. This gadget will provide you with extra security because it automatically notifies medical responders even without pressing the push button. Therefore, the emergency response team will quickly come and attend to you.

Often, this falling is due to an underlying health condition, old age, or disability. And if you suffer from any of this, it’s best to get the medical alert system.

Give Your Loved One’s Peace of Mind

If you’re elderly, live alone, or suffer from a severe medical condition, your loved ones will constantly be worrying about your wellbeing. You should try and ease their nerves, and the life alert system helps you accomplish this goal. After all, your loved ones know you can get the much-needed help from medical professionals at the press of a button.