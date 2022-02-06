THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing female, Riva MOONIAS who is 41-years-old.

MOONIAS was last seen at approximately 9:00 am on February 5, 2022 in the area of Ontario Street.

MOONIAS is described as an Indigenous female. She is 5’7″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

She has a medium build with brown eyes and glasses. She has medium length straight brown hair.

Clothing descriptors are grey sweat pants, green jacket, black toque and black running shoes.

If you have any information that could help investigators locate this missing person, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.