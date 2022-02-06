Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 38-year-old Adam Senger.

Adam was last seen on January 12, 2022 on Court Street.

Adam is described as being a white male, 6′, 180 lbs, with a medium complexion, green eyes, black hair and tattoos of a rose and flams on his arm.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Adam Senger is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.