THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing Ellen CHASE, a 29-year-old female.

Ellen Chase was last seen on February 1, 2022 at 2:00 pm in the area of the 800 block of McMillan St.

Ellen is described as an Indigenous female. Ellen is 5’2″ tall and weights about 140 pounds.

Ellen has brown hair, green eyes with a butterfly tattoo on her left shoulder.

She was wearing a black jacket with fur on the hood, a black Adidas hoodie, red leggings and a small red back pack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ellen Chase is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

There is no photo available at this time.