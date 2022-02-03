DE MOI has gained global recoginiton due to it’s eccentric products and the planet conscious approach.

Demee Koch is a prominent name in the health and beauty industry as she has a rich experience of more than two decades where she has dwelled deep into the subject of beauty and related matters and emerged as one of the most well-equipped professional who has established her own cosmetic product brand DE MOI, which is being praised globally for it’s strong stance of beauty inside and out, and how it’s replacing vanity with self care in the beauty industry. She created the brand in 2018, to fulfill her two desires, one to create a world-class beauty product brand and second to lend her hands behind various social causes she supports. Her two decade year old experience did come into play when she established her own brand and her relationships and respect also thrived and supported the goal to help various charitable organizations.

She has held various forums, speaking on many occasions on the subject of conscious beauty and entrepreneurship, health, and beauty. Furthermore, she has been bestowed with many awards and recognition, including the most influential Filipinas in the world by Global FWN and as Ambassador of Peace by Universal Peace Federation UK, an NGO with general consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. Demee is also on the Board of Advisory of the boxing brand SPARBAR, helping them in their social activities. Talking about her brand DE MOI which has a team of experienced professionals like Swiss based and international specialists, Dr. Christoph Koch and Dr. SC. Nat. ETH Hans-E. Holzgang, which makes the company well-equipped in creating world-class products of the highest quality. Furthermore, each team member has been involved as an advisor or investor in the Beauty, Wellness, Sports, Fashion, and Pharma industry.

DE MOI has established a wide presence owing to its conscious, result focused, and unparalled quality of products that have impressed users worldwide as they give spectacular results. Hence, DE MOI has created revolutionary products that enhance the beauty in power and lead people to do great things in life.

