Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Ethan SOKOLOWSKI, 15 years old.

Family last had contact with Ethan SOKOLOWSKI just after 9:00 a.m. on February 1, 2022. He was believed to be in the South James Street area just after 3:00 p.m. on the same day.

He is described as a white male approximately 5’8” tall with a thin build. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey pants, a black winter coat, black boots, grey backpack and orange toque.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Leonard, please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.