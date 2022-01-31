THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Frank ESQUEGA, a 45-year-old male.

Frank was last seen in the 100 block of Cumberland Street North at about 3 pm on Saturday, January 15th. He was formally reported as a missing person on Monday, January 31st.

Frank is described as an Indigenous male standing about 5’3” tall with a medium build. He has black hair, a black beard, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shoes, black toque, and black jeans. He was also in possession of a backpack.

If you have any information that may assist investigators locate this missing person, please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.