THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting public assistance in locating missing person Joanne Bighead.

Joanne Bighead was last seen on January 25th, 2022 at 12:30 am on College Street.

Joanne Bighead is a 34-year-old Indigenous female, 5’3″ tall, 198lbs with a heavy build, black buzzcut style hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark grey sweatpants and bright yellow sweatshirt with the number “11” on the back and carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Joanne Bighead is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-3477, on-line at www.p3tips.com