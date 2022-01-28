Social media influencer Hachemi has worked hard to attain his goals and dreams. Today, he travels a lot, runs multiple businesses, has a singing career and has a great Instagram reach. Hachemi has always been someone who dreamt big and had a creative bug inside. He knew from childhood that he wanted to be super successful and not work for someone else.

Hachemi’s father, a professional businessman, has always had a strong effect on him. With hard work and perseverance, his father rose to the top of the corporate world. It boosted Hachemi’s confidence and motivated him to pursue his goals. He declares, “After rolling my hump in wage-earning and especially student jobs, I decided to establish myself as an entrepreneur. Working for someone and being content with a monthly salary was difficult for me. After a series of unpleasant experiences in large corporations, I decided to drop everything and pursue a career in the virtual world.”

He adds, “I decided to get into influencing after seeing that my life and my travels were inspiring many people, I suddenly got on the networks a little against my will after several appearances with influencer friends. Today, it’s an additional source of income.”

Hachemi’s music has made him the Internet’s one of the most favourite influencers. He has a Spotify channel where people can enjoy his music. He has dropped several singles in the last few days. When asked what motivates him in life, the influencer states, “What motivates me now is being able to provide for my family and give them a luxury that they could have only had with difficulties such as very large paying schools for the younger brothers or dad’s retirement and travel for the parents.” The internet star also has a reputation of a travel blogger.

Follow Hachemi on Spotify and Instagram:

