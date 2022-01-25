THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The following School Bus route(s) cannot be serviced on the dates indicated:

NORTH 12 servicing Gron Morgan AM & PM, Woodcrest AM & PM cancelled through Thursday, January 27 due to no driver available.

NORTH 51 servicing St Bernard AM & PM, Franco Superior AM & PM cancelled through Thursday, January 27 due to no driver available.

North 64 servicing St Ignatius AM & PM, La Verendrye AM, St. Bernard PM, Franco Superior PM cancelled through Thursday, January 27 due to no driver available.

North 69 servicing St Ignatius AM & PM, Holy Cross AM & PM, La Verendrye AM cancelled through Thursday, January 27 due to no driver available.

NORTH 76 servicing St Ignatius AM, La Verendrye AM & PM, Bishop Gallagher AM & PM, St Bernard AM & PM, Franco Superior AM & PM, St Paul PM cancelled Monday, January 24 through Wednesday, January 26 due to no driver available. NORTH 76 busing home from STIG at 11:00am will be serviced.

NORTH 93 servicing Five Mile AM & PM, Woodcrest AM cancelled through Thursday, January 27 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 71 servicing St Thomas AM & PM, Pope John Paul II PM cancelled through Thursday, January 27 due to no driver available.

With the Extreme Cold Warning there could be further cancellations.