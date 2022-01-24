THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Donald GREEN, 22 years old.

Donald GREEN was last seen by family in the area of Sherrington Place the afternoon of January 22, 2022.

Donald GREEN is described as an Indigenous male, 5’10” tall, 130 lbs. He has brown eyes and medium length black wavy hair.

Last seen wearing a black parka, black sweater, black toque, grey/white pants and red runners.

If you have any information that could assist please call police at 684-1200, or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.