THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Phylliss Turtle 29yrs. Phyliss was last seen on January 20, 2022 at 9:30p m on west Mary Street.

Phylliss Turtle is described as a 29 year old Indigenous female, 5’2″ tall, 160lbs with long black hair and dark brown eyes. Phylliss was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Phylliss Turtle are asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477, online www.p3tips.com