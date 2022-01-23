THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Joshua SAGUTCH, a 27-year- old male.

Joshua SAGUTCH was last seen by family in the area of Queen Street on the evening of January 21, 2022.

Joshua SAGUTCH is described as an Indigenous male, 5’8” tall with a medium build, 190 lbs. He has brown eyes and short black hair with light facial hair in a goatee style.

Last seen wearing grey pants and a black jacket.

If you have any information that could assist please call police at 684-1200, or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.