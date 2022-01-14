THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service have requested public assistance in helping to locate missing person Laurel RISTIMAKI , a 40-year-old female.

Laurel RISTIMAKI last communication with family was on January 12, 2022.

Laurel RISTIMAKI is 5’2” tall with a fair complexion. She has brown eyes and blonde shaved hair.

There is no information on what Laurel was wearing when last scene.

If you have any information that could assist please call police at 684-1200, or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.