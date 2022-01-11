Thunder Bay – Missing Person Marilyn Roundhead

Missing Person

Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is renewing its request for public assistance in locating missing person Marilyn ROUNDHEAD, 26 years old.

TBPS Media Handout – Marilyn Roundhead

Marilyn ROUNDHEAD was last seen in the area of Ontario Street on January 4, 2022 at approximately 3 p.m. Last confirmed contact was made with Marilyn on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Marilyn ROUNDHEAD is an Indigenous female. She is 5’4” tall with a medium build. She has brown eyes and long straight black hair.

No recent clothing descriptors are available, however, she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

If you have any information that could assist please call police at 684-1200, or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.