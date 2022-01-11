Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is renewing its request for public assistance in locating missing person Marilyn ROUNDHEAD, 26 years old.

Marilyn ROUNDHEAD was last seen in the area of Ontario Street on January 4, 2022 at approximately 3 p.m. Last confirmed contact was made with Marilyn on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Marilyn ROUNDHEAD is an Indigenous female. She is 5’4” tall with a medium build. She has brown eyes and long straight black hair.

No recent clothing descriptors are available, however, she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

If you have any information that could assist please call police at 684-1200, or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.