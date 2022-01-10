THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Katelynn Hills, a 25-year-old female.

Katelynn was last seen in the 1100 block of Edward Street South at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 6. Her last confirmed contact was in the morning hours of Friday, January 7, and she was presumed to be in the 500 block of Cumberland Street North at the time.

Katelynn is described as a White female standing about 5’4” tall with medium build. She has short and straight dirty-blond hair, and blue eyes. Clothing descriptors are unavailable at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.