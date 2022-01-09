THUNDER BAY – MISSING Person – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Justin Stewart. Justin Stewart was last seen on January 8th, 2022 in the 100 block of South Cumberland Street.

Justin Stewart is described as a Caucasian 28-year-old male, 6′ tall, 210 pounds with a medium build with green eyes and blond hair and has tattoos down both arms. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black jacket and a white ball cap.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Justin Stewart is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 0r on-line at www.p3tips.com