Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Shilo SABOURIN-MCKAY, a 26-year-old female.

Shilo was last seen on Friday, December 24, 2021 at about 7:30 pm in the 400 block of Walsh Street West. Family has become increasingly worried about her welfare and formally reported her as a missing person on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

She is an Indigenous female standing about 5’6” tall with a heavy build. She has brown eyes, and long straight dark brown hair,

She was last seen wearing a grey Nike brand sweater, grey Nike brand sweatpants, a black winter jacket, and white Nike brand running shoes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Shilo, please contact police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.