Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Marilyn ROUNDHEAD, a 26-year-old female.
Marilyn ROUNDHEAD was last seen in the area of Ontario Street on January 4, 2022 at approximately 3:00 p.m.
Marilyn ROUNDHEAD is described as an Indigenous female, 5’4” tall with a medium build. She has brown eyes and long straight black hair.
Last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.
If you have any information that could assist please call police at 684-1200, or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.