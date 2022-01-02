THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 49-year-old missing female Gloria ESQUEGA.

Gloria ESQUEGA was last seen at approximately 03:00 on January 1, 2022.

She is described as:

– 5 feet 6 inches

– 120lbs

– Small build

– Indigenous

– Medium complexion

– Brown eyes

– Brown hair

– Glasses

– Scar on her left cheek

– Last seen wearing: black pants, unknown colour top/jacket.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Gloria ESQUEGA, please contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807)684-1200, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.ca