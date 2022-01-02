THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 49-year-old missing female Gloria ESQUEGA.
Gloria ESQUEGA was last seen at approximately 03:00 on January 1, 2022.
She is described as:
– 5 feet 6 inches
– 120lbs
– Small build
– Indigenous
– Medium complexion
– Brown eyes
– Brown hair
– Glasses
– Scar on her left cheek
– Last seen wearing: black pants, unknown colour top/jacket.
If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Gloria ESQUEGA, please contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807)684-1200, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.ca