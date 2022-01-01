Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old missing person Maelynn ALMQUIST,

ALMQUIST was last seen at approximately 11:00 a.m. on December 30, 2021.

She is described as:

Caucasian

– 5 feet 7 inches

– 200 pounds

– heavy build

– Long brown hair

– blue eyes

– tattoo on back of neck: aries symbol

– tattoo on right ankle: wolf

– Last seen wearing: white coat, unknown colour leggings

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Maelynn ALMQUIST, please contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807)684-1200, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.P3tips.com