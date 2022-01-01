Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old missing person Maelynn ALMQUIST,
ALMQUIST was last seen at approximately 11:00 a.m. on December 30, 2021.
She is described as:
Caucasian
– 5 feet 7 inches
– 200 pounds
– heavy build
– Long brown hair
– blue eyes
– tattoo on back of neck: aries symbol
– tattoo on right ankle: wolf
– Last seen wearing: white coat, unknown colour leggings
If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Maelynn ALMQUIST, please contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807)684-1200, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.P3tips.com