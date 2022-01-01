Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing Terri-Lynn SHAKAKEESIC .

Terri-Lynn SHAKAKEESIC was last seen on December 26th, 2021.

Terri-Lynn SHAKAKEESIC is described as being an Indigenous female, 5’3″, 115 lbs, with a light complexion, thin build, brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Terri-Lynn SHAKAKEESIC is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.