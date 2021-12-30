Thunder Bay Police Conducting Grid Search for Missing Abigail Fedoruk

Police

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service will be conducting a grid search on the city’s south-side as the investigation into missing person Abigail Fedoruk, a 24-year-old female continues.

Abigail was last seen on December 27, 2021, in the 500-block area of Prince Arthur Boulevard.

Continued investigation led to a member of the public finding some of Abigail’s property.

As a result, a grid search will commence in that area in the afternoon hours of Thursday, December 30, and citizens can expect to see a strong police presence along Prince Arthur Boulevard, Wiley Street, and Finlayson Street.

If you are a resident, please check your property and report anything suspicious to police.

Please be aware police may be knocking on doors to speak with homeowners.

Abigail is described as a White female, standing 5’2″ tall with a thin build.

She has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Abigail was last seen wearing a pair of running shoes, black pants and a red and navy jacket.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.